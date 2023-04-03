CDA Proposes Relocating Private Schools from Residential Areas

After the errors of past initiatives, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has proposed an alternative strategy targeted at relocating private schools out of residential areas. Plots would be allocated to schools on a rental basis under this policy.

CDA’s board of directors will discuss this matter at its forthcoming sixth meeting. As per reports, the board will consider the allocation of expected available space to private schools on a rental lease basis, something the civic body is not authorized to do under current regulations.

The board’s decision will be monitored closely since, according to CDA regulations, properties in residential sectors can be granted to both government and private schools. While the CDA allots properties at discounted rates to government schools, private schools must acquire plots through a competitive procedure at market rates.

A board member who requested anonymity indicated that renting plots to private schools will be considered at the future board meeting. The goal is to allow private schools to develop purpose-built campuses and remove them from residential neighborhoods.

As per reports, CDA previously provided sites to many private schools at nominal rates, but the institutions did not pass on any benefits to parents. Authorities argued that because private schools are a viable business, CDA should auction off the sites rather than rent them out.