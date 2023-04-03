RDA Takes Action Against 5 Illegal Housing Schemes in Rawalpindi

The Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) has intensified its crackdown on illegal housing schemes, as directed by its Director General (DG), Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa.

In an ongoing operation, RDA’s Metropolitan Planning and Traffic Engineering (MP&TE) directorate has issued notices to the owners of five private housing schemes that are deemed illegal.

As per an RDA spokesperson, the five housing schemes are Green Lake City located at Dhoke Bhaia Rawat, Chak Beli Khan Road; Safanza New Era situated at Ralla Gujrain, Chak Beli Khan Road; Royal Ghar (Apna Ghar) at Mouza Paryal, Chak Beli Khan Road; New Iqra City at Mouza Dheri Jorian, Rawat; and Hoon Farm House at Mouza Adyala Road.

The DG has instructed the authorities concerned to take stern action against illegal housing schemes and urged citizens not to invest in unauthorized projects.

He has also directed the Director MP&TE to take action against the illegal advertisement and marketing of unauthorized projects. The DG has ordered the lodging of FIRs against those who violate the rules.

The RDA spokesperson has stated that the authorities will lodge FIRs against the aforementioned illegal housing schemes. The owners and sponsors of such projects have been accused of misleading the public through illegal advertisements. The Planning Wing of the RDA has requested FIA’s CCW to take legal action against these practices.

The DG has made it clear that the RDA will continue its ongoing operation against illegal housing schemes without any discrimination. He has urged citizens to verify the status of housing schemes on the RDA’s official website before making any investments.