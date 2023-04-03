Dubai Reveals Top Private Schools for 2023

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), a regulatory body for private educational institutes in Dubai, has revealed the complete results of the private schools’ inspection, in which performance of 199 schools was reviewed.
According to the details, approximately 25 private schools demonstrated better performance compared to 2019. In this regard, Dr. Adbulla Al Karam, Director General (DG) of the KHDA, stated that Dubai’s private schools are famous for their quality and consistent improvement.
Speaking about improving performance, he stated that the latest results indicate that many students now have access to quality teaching and learning, which reflects the competence of teachers and schools.
He also thanked the educational fraternity for their constant support in making Dubai’s schools one of the best globally.
Moving on to the results, around 77 percent of students in Dubai are enrolled in private schools with a ‘Good’ or higher inspection ratings. In the 2018-19 academic year, the number stood at 70 percent.
Here is the table showing Schools with ‘Outstanding’ ratings in Dubai:
|School Name
|Curriculum
|2022-23
|Dubai British School
|UK
|Outstanding
|Jumeirah English Speaking School (Br)
|UK
|Outstanding
|Horizons English School LLC
|UK
|Outstanding
|Dubai English Speaking School
|UK
|Outstanding
|Kings School Al Barsha LLC
|UK
|Outstanding
|Dubai International Academy LLC
|IB
|Outstanding
|Deira International School
|UK
|Outstanding
|Victory Heights Primary School LLC
|UK
|Outstanding
|Nord Anglia International School LLC
|UK
|Outstanding
|Kings School Dubai LLC
|UK
|Outstanding
|Gems Wellington International School
|UK
|Outstanding
|Jumeriah College
|UK
|Outstanding
|Jumeirah English Speaking School
|UK
|Outstanding
|Dubai College
|UK
|Outstanding
|GEMS Jumeira Primary School – Dubai
|UK
|Outstanding
|GEMS Dubai American Academy
|UK
|Outstanding
|GEMS Modern Academy
|Indian
|Outstanding
|Dubai English Speaking College
|UK
|Outstanding
|Repton School
|UK
|Outstanding
|Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou School Oud Metha
|French
|Outstanding
In a move that could assist parents in deciding whether or not to re-enroll their children for the next academic year, the KHDA website has unveiled important results at a critical time.
Via Arabian Business