Dubai Reveals Top Private Schools for 2023

By Salman Ahmed | Published Apr 3, 2023 | 11:17 pm

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), a regulatory body for private educational institutes in Dubai, has revealed the complete results of the private schools’ inspection, in which performance of 199 schools was reviewed.

According to the details, approximately 25 private schools demonstrated better performance compared to 2019. In this regard, Dr. Adbulla Al Karam, Director General (DG) of the KHDA, stated that Dubai’s private schools are famous for their quality and consistent improvement.

ALSO READ

Speaking about improving performance, he stated that the latest results indicate that many students now have access to quality teaching and learning, which reflects the competence of teachers and schools.

He also thanked the educational fraternity for their constant support in making Dubai’s schools one of the best globally.

Moving on to the results, around 77 percent of students in Dubai are enrolled in private schools with a ‘Good’ or higher inspection ratings. In the 2018-19 academic year, the number stood at 70 percent.

ALSO READ

Here is the table showing Schools with ‘Outstanding’ ratings in Dubai:

School Name Curriculum 2022-23
Dubai British School UK Outstanding
Jumeirah English Speaking School (Br) UK Outstanding
Horizons English School LLC UK Outstanding
Dubai English Speaking School UK Outstanding
Kings School Al Barsha LLC UK Outstanding
Dubai International Academy LLC IB Outstanding
Deira International School UK Outstanding
Victory Heights Primary School LLC UK Outstanding
Nord Anglia International School LLC UK Outstanding
Kings School Dubai LLC UK Outstanding
Gems Wellington International School UK Outstanding
Jumeriah College UK Outstanding
Jumeirah English Speaking School UK Outstanding
Dubai College UK Outstanding
GEMS Jumeira Primary School – Dubai UK Outstanding
GEMS Dubai American Academy UK Outstanding
GEMS Modern Academy Indian Outstanding
Dubai English Speaking College UK Outstanding
Repton School UK Outstanding
Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou School Oud Metha French Outstanding

In a move that could assist parents in deciding whether or not to re-enroll their children for the next academic year, the KHDA website has unveiled important results at a critical time.

Via Arabian Business

Salman Ahmed

Crafts international and UAE news into concise pieces, catering to today's busy readership.


lens

TikToker Areeka Haq’s Infectious Smile Melts Hearts Online
Read more in lens

proproperty

Construction Delay: Akbar Chowk Flyover Project Cost Likely to Jump 10%
Read more in proproperty
close
>