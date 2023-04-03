Dubai Police Donates Over AED 11 Million to Prisoners

Dubai Police’s Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Jalfar, has revealed that the Humanitarian Care Department donated around AED 11,129,440 to prisoners in 2022.

Brigadier Jalfar emphasized the importance of rehabilitation and providing prisoners with the skills and training to effectively reintegrate into society after release. He lauded charitable organizations that offer support in these cases.

ALSO READ Dubai Airports is The Leading Employer Brand in the UAE

Humanitarian groups also assisted inmates and their families, especially those facing financial difficulties. The donations helped them with things like paying rent and covering educational expenses for their children.

In addition to financial assistance, the Dubai Police provided prisoners with essential items such as medical equipment and hygiene products. Female prisoners were given extra support for childbirth expenses such as birth certificates for their newborns.

Additionally, holiday clothing was donated to ensure that all inmates celebrate important occasions with their families.

ALSO READ Canada-Bound PIA Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Norway

11,000 Iftar Meals to Prisoners

Dubai Police will donate iftar meals to 11,000 laborers during Ramadan as part of their ‘Ramadan Al Khair’ campaign. The initiative seeks to promote compassion, interdependence, and solidarity while also raising awareness of workers’ rights. The move will develop a positive relationship between the police and laborers.

The campaign will be conducted in both English and Urdu, with the latter representing the significant number of Pakistani and Indian workers in the UAE who send billions of dollars to their home countries.