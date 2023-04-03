Reopening of Khunjerab Pass to Boost Trade: PM

By ProPK Staff | Published Apr 3, 2023 | 11:34 am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the reopening of the Khunjerab Pass on Sunday, saying it would help increase bilateral trade between Pakistan and China.

According to a press release from the PM Office, the premier welcomed enhanced trade relations with “Iron brother China”.

The PM said the reopening of the Khunjerab Pass removed a barrier that would hasten the pace of work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), and that the restoration of the trade route between the two countries was cause for celebration.

He commented that the journey, which had begun in November 2019, successfully resumed in 2023. He stated his intention to double the pace of CPEC in comparison to 2018. “CPEC is a gift of progress and prosperity given by Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and the Chinese leadership for the region and the people,” he added.

The premier congratulated the two countries’ relevant authorities and team members on the restoration of trade and travel facilities.

