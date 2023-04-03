UK-Born Pakistani Karting World Champion Sets Multiple Records

In a historic development, a Pakistani go-carting extraordinaire, Enaam Ahmed, has set a noteworthy record.

According to details, Enaam is the first-ever karting world champion of Pakistani origin. He beat the records of massively popular and successful Formula One (F1) racing drivers Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Enaam is also the British Formula 3 champion and Pakistan’s first high-level Formula championship winner, beating the record of 13 races in one season held by F1 legend Ayrton Senna.

Enaam is a rising motorsport wunderkind who has been winning championships and setting records since the young age of 14. As the most successful British Formula 3 driver, Enaam is the most successful Pakistani heritage racing driver in motorsport history.

During a discussion with Geo News, Enaam highlighted:

I was 14 years old when I won five championships in one year. The two most important ones being the European Championship in go-karting. I won this when I was 14 years old, while Lewis Hamilton had won when he was 15 years old. At the age of 17, I became the British Formula 3 Champion — the first time ever a Pakistani won a major Motorsport championship beating the record of Ayrton Senna.

The young racer stated that he felt pride in beating the records of accomplished F1 legends such as Lewis Hamilton and Ayrton Senna. He added that he was more proud to do so while adorning the Pakistani flag on his racewear.

About his plans, Enaam said: