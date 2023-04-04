Boxer Amir Khan Banned for Two Years for Substance Abuse

Professional boxer and Olympic medalist, Amir Khan has received a two-year ban due to violations of anti-doping rules and the use of a prohibited substance.

According to reports, After Khan’s fight against Kell Brook in February of last year, UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) collected a urine sample that tested positive for Ostarine.

Ostarine is classified as a Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM), which typically has a similar effect as an increase in testosterone levels and is also said to enhance muscle growth. The substance is not authorized for human consumption anywhere across the globe.

Khan was initially notified of the Adverse Analytical Finding and given a provisional suspension on April 6, 2022. The ban has been extended to two years after a thorough investigation. Khan’s ban will run to April 2024 as it has been backdated to the original provisional suspension.

The 36-year-old stated that he has never cheated throughout his career and the consumption of the banned substance was not done intentionally as he accepted the violations.

Khan brought an end to his illustrious career last year as he hung up his gloves after a 6th round loss against Kelly Brook. He ended his career with a 34-6 win record over a career spanning over 16 years.