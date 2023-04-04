Pakistan Likely to Play 2023 ODI World Cup Matches in 2-3 Venues

According to various media reports, the Pakistan cricket team is set to play the 2023 ODI World Cup matches in only two to three venues. Unlike other teams in the competition, the Men in Green will be expected to travel less due to the logistical and security issues in the country.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has made the decision to restrict the Pakistani team to a maximum of two to three locations in order to avoid frequent travel within the country. According to details, Pakistan is likely to play matches in either North India or Tamil Nadu as both venues are considered safer than the rest of the country.

The neighboring countries have been at loggerheads over the past few months regarding the hosting of the 2023 Asia Cup in Pakistan and the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Earlier, India refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup, citing security concerns in the country for the Men in Blue. Pakistan reciprocated India’s decision by refusing to travel to India for the ODI World Cup, as both teams demanded to play their matches at neutral venues instead.

ALSO READ PCB Finalizes Squad for New Zealand Series With Babar Azam in the Dark

Despite the tensions between the two nations, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will likely agree to travel to India, given that the BCCI will make foolproof security arrangements.