With summer fast approaching, Regal Automobiles has extended a free-AC service offer to DFSK vehicle owners.

According to the ad, the offer is available across Pakistan for a limited time. The ad only mentions DFSK cars, it is unknown if Prince Pearl is also included in this offer.

In February, Regal increased the prices of Prince-DFSK’s popular cars by up to Rs. 300,000. After that, the prices of the automaker’s two best-selling cars — Prince Pearl and DFSK Glory 580 Pro — went up to Rs. 1,990,000 and Rs. 6,500,000 respectively.

So far, Regal has increased prices by the lowest margins compared to the competition. In addition, the company has only increased the price of its best-selling vehicles.

Other vehicles’ prices, including the DFSK Glory 580 1.5T CVT, 1.8 CVT, and C37 Van, reportedly remain unchanged. With that and the extravagant prices of others, Prince-DFSK’s cars are currently among the best-value in Pakistan.