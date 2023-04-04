Islamabad Police Nabs Two Bike Lifters from G11 Islamabad

Certain sectors in Islamabad are becoming hot spots for various crimes including theft and burglary. According to a recent report, Islamabad Capital Territory Police (ICTP) apprehended two members of a bike-lifter gang.

The department also recovered three stolen bikes in the process and guaranteed their return to the rightful owners as soon as possible. ICTP is currently interrogating the whereabouts of the remaining gang members and will engage in another arrest soon.

تھانہ رمنا پولیس ٹیم نے موٹر سائیکل چور گروہ کے دو ارکان کو گرفتار کر کے تین مسروقہ موٹرسائیکل برآمد کر لئے جو جلد اصل مالکان کے حوالے کر دیئے جائیں گے۔#ICTP #OPS #Islamabad pic.twitter.com/G9PS1aLIEO — Islamabad Police (@ICT_Police) April 3, 2023

ICTP has tightened the check and balance measures to ensure proper law abidance within the capital city. As per a recent update, the department issued 5,500 fines for unregistered vehicles and bikes as part of a massive crackdown since January 2023.

According to a police spokesperson, the department has placed special enforcement squads throughout the city. The squads are conducting vehicle registration checks at various locations.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Syed Mustafa Tanveer is in charge of this campaign and has instructed officers to observe a zero-tolerance policy.