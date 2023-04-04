Wahab Riaz Launches Punjab Ramadan Sports Series

The caretaker Provincial Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs in Punjab, Wahab Riaz, has announced the Ramadan Sports Series, which will start on April 7 in Lahore.

According to the details, a total of six sports will be played in the sports festival, including hockey, football, badminton, cricket (tape ball), kabaddi, and table tennis.

During the ceremony, the veteran pacer said that they would soon hold a hockey championship, sponsored by Park View City, to promote national sports in the province.

The Provincial Minister also appreciated the effort of the Park View Group chairman, Aleem Khan, for taking such steps and supporting the national sport.

The 37-year-old fast bowler further added that women’s events in the sports series would be limited to badminton and table tennis.

However, Wahab Riaz stated they were considering holding a Pink Olympics for women in June, in which only women would compete.

Last month, Wahab paid a visit to the National Hockey Stadium, where he emphasized the early completion of the ongoing renovation work, including the work of laying new turf.

The Lahore-born cricketer said that the caretaker Chief Minister, Mohsin Naqvi, was keen to promote sports in the province and discover hidden talent in every sport.