All You Need to Know About Pakistan’s Largest Paid Internship Program for 60,000 Youngsters

The Ministry of Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives launched the Ba-Ikhtiyar Naujawan Internship Program (BNIP) under the direction of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif.

The program aims to economically empower Pakistan’s youth by providing 60,000 paid internships to young graduates across the country. Eligible youth can apply for the internship program at the BNIP portal, which serves as a one-stop shop.

Under BNIP, successful youth will get internships for the next 6-12 months and receive Rs. 25,000-40,000 stipends each month. Note that 11 April is the deadline to apply for this program.

Pakistan’s young graduates face gaps in marketable skills and practical experience despite spending long periods in educational institutions. These gaps act as a hindrance to their entry into the job market, resulting in high unemployment rates.

To overcome these barriers, the BNIP equips young graduates with the necessary skills through on-job and off-job training and offers them work experience to prepare them for entering the job market.

To apply to the available internship opportunities in various fields, aspiring candidates are required to create an account on BNIP Portal.