CDA Allows Personal Hearings for Canceled Property Owners

For the first time, Capital Development Authority (CDA) offered personal hearings to owners of canceled properties. 100 concerned parties took advantage of the chance to address their complaints to CDA Chairman Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal. At these sessions, CDA’s legal branch was also in attendance.

Chairman Mengal voiced his displeasure with the unsolved issue of Park Enclave Phase III allottees during the proceedings. He gave orders to the Estate Wing, instructing them that the problem had to be resolved within a month, as per the guidelines.

The chairman further stressed that all allocation disputes must be addressed in accordance with the regulations and legislation. He directed CDA to serve as a facilitator in encouraging economic and business operations.

Mengal also notified officials to guarantee speedy approval of commercial construction plans, he directed that the process be completed in one month while following laws and regulations. In addition, he said that the chairman’s office will oversee the map approval.

Finally, the chairman announced that owners of canceled homes will be given personal hearings in the first week of each month. This decision represents a change towards a more open and accountable system that prioritizes the residents’ views and concerns.