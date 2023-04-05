MPA’s Car Gets Stolen from Outside IG Balochistan’s Office

Car theft across Pakistan has risen to a dangerous degree. Even the legislators are not safe from this menace anymore.

A recent report suggests that a minority Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) fell victim to an unusual theft incident as his car went missing from outside Inspector General (IG) Balochistan’s office.

The MPA is a member of the Balochistan National Party (BNP). The party denounced the incident and criticized the administration’s performance for letting such an incident happen. The car belonged to Titus Johnson, a minority MPA and a representative of the BNP.

The party stated that, despite billions of rupees being spent from public taxes to make Quetta safe, establishing check posts everywhere, and having thousands of police, Frontier Corps., and other agencies on duty, no criminals are caught and there is no reduction in theft and other crimes.

This is clear proof of negligence and careless administration and incompetence of the provincial government, the party said. The heads of all the departments have fortified their respective abodes but no one cares about the security of the common folk, it added.

The party urged the authorities to recover the MPA’s vehicle soon and asked the administration to consider this issue seriously.