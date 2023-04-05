Govt Raises Rs. 2.24 Trillion Via T-Bills

The cut-off yields on Treasury Bills (T-Bills) went up by 40 basis points (bps) in the auction of the paper held on Wednesday.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the government raised Rs. 2,248 billion against a target of Rs. 900 billion in the auction.

ALSO READ SBP Raises Interest Rate to Highest Ever in Pakistan’s History

Official data indicates that the cut-off yield for the 3-month T-Bills remained unchanged. The cut-off yield for the 6-month T-Bills went down by 1 bps to 21.9789 percent from 21.9901 percent observed on March 22. The cut-off yield for the 12-month T-Bills went up by 40 bps to 21.8898 percent from 21.4899 percent

The government raised Rs. 2,025.54 billion for the three-month paper in the competitive auction. It also raised Rs. 2.94 billion and Rs. 83.81 billion for the 06-month and 12-month T-Bills respectively.

A further breakdown of the official numbers indicates that the government also raised Rs. 136.11 billion through non-competitive bids. This took the total amount raised during the auction to Rs. 2,248.40 billion.