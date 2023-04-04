UAE Public Transport: Sharjah Rolls Out Free Wi-Fi on Intercity Buses

Sharjah’s Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) has unveiled a new development strategy aimed at enhancing the quality of services offered to commuters.

As part of this initiative, free Wi-Fi has been introduced on intercity buses in Sharjah, offering better convenience and connectivity to travelers. Moreover, Wi-Fi devices have also been installed at bus stations across the city to facilitate those waiting for the buses.

Commuters do not need to create a username or password, nor are they required to submit any personal information. Since it is an open network their devices will be connected automatically. The internet facility is free for all users.

With intercity buses operating on 15 routes every day, Sharjah residents can also utilize Sayer and Mowasalat cards to pay for their travel fees.

The introduction of free Wi-Fi services on public transport in Sharjah is part of a larger trend across the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Dubai also offers free Wi-Fi on buses traveling to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, while the service is similarly available on public buses in Abu Dhabi.

The SRTA’s launch of free Wi-Fi on intercity buses and bus stations is a great step forward for the city’s public transport system. It will allow commuters to stay connected while traveling, resulting in more productive and enjoyable journeys.