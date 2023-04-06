North Korea Accuses US and South Korea of Inciting Nuclear War

An outlet known to be a Pyongyang mouthpiece said the joint military drills currently ongoing are escalating tensions on the Korean Peninsula. North Korea has recently pumped up its missile-firing activities.

The country accused the US and South Korea on Thursday of pushing the Korean peninsula to the brink of nuclear war, referring to their joint military drills.

ALSO READ UAE to Sue 3,000+ Employers for Not Paying Wages Electronically

A commentary released on state media KCNA, a mouthpiece for Pyongyang, said the drills were escalating tensions.

Choe Ju Hyon, the author of the commentary whom KCNA identified as an “international security analyst,” described the drills as “a trigger for driving the situation on the Korean peninsula to the point of explosion.”

He warned of “offensive action” from North Korea in response.

“The reckless military confrontational hysteria of the US and its followers against the DPRK [North Korea] is driving the situation on the Korean peninsula to an irreversible catastrophe … to the brink of a nuclear war,” the commentary read.

Rising Tensions on the Peninsula

The US and South Korea kicked off in March a series of annual springtime drills, including their first large-scale amphibious landing drills in five years. North Korea has vehemently rejected the exercises, describing them as a rehearsal for invasion.

ALSO READ UAE Announces Heavy Penalties for Cryptocurrency and Investment Scams

“The drills have turned the Korean peninsula into a huge powder magazine which can be detonated any moment,” Thursday’s commentary read.

The exercises come amid an exponential rise in North Korean missile firing activities, after a years-long lull.

In 2022, Pyongyang fired more than 70 missiles. This year, North Korea has fired at least 20 ballistic and cruise missiles over 10 different launch events.