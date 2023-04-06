Pakistan Football Takes a Leap Forward in Player Safety With First-Ever Medical Commission

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has established a medical commission consisting of highly qualified medical experts under the headship of Dr. Azam Khan.

The PFF has taken commendable action toward upgrading the level of healthcare for its athletes by introducing a medical commission. This commission aims to guarantee the proficiency of medical practitioners at the PFF and promote the safety of players, ultimately improving healthcare standards in the football industry.

The newly formed medical commission is comprised of a group of highly qualified and experienced medical experts, including sports and exercise medicine consultants, orthopedic and sports surgeons, and chartered physiotherapists.

Dr. Azam Khan, a diplomat member of the Faculty of Sports and Exercise Medicine in the UK, serves as the chief medical officer for the Pakistan football federation and leads the commission. Other members of the commission include Dr. Zafar Iqbal, Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad, Dr. Amer Sohail, Javed Mughal, and Raiyan.

Dr. Zafar Iqbal is a sports and exercise medicine consultant with over 17 years of experience in professional football, having worked in various leagues in England and within the English FA setup. He is currently the Head of Sports Medicine at Crystal Palace Football Club.

Dr. Imtiaz Ahmad is the head of medical services at QPR FC, and has previously worked at Tottenham Hotspur FC, Millwall FC, and The FA.

Dr. Amer Sohail is an orthopedic and sports surgeon, and Assistant Professor at Jinnah Hospital Lahore. Javed Mughal is a chartered and HCPC-registered physiotherapist with over 35 years of experience in treating spinal and sports injuries.

Raiyan is a sports scientist at Crystal Palace FC, and is currently completing a Masters in Sports Science.

These individuals bring a wealth of knowledge and experience from working with various football leagues in England and within the English Football Association setup. Hence, this group seems promising to lift the health standards of footballers in Pakistan.

This initiative is a significant step towards advancing football in Pakistan. With the guidance of the medical commission, the PFF can ensure that its players receive the best medical care, leading to a safer and healthier environment for the sport.

Additionally, the commission will provide a framework for ongoing healthcare service development and regulation at the PFF. The establishment of the medical commission is a positive move towards a brighter future for football in Pakistan.