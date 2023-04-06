Chief Selector Identifies Haris Sohail as a Critical Piece in Pakistan’s ODI Puzzle

Chief Selector, Haroon Rasheed has defended the inclusion of middle-order batter, Haris Sohail in the squad for the upcoming five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Speaking at a press conference, Haroon Rasheed said that the presence of the left-hander would benefit the Men in Green in the upcoming Asia Cup and World Cup 2023.

The 70-year-old former cricketer stated that both of these mega tournaments are scheduled in the sub-continent, which always makes spinners more dangerous for the batters.

Haroon Rasheed further added that the 34-year-old batter is outstanding in the middle order and has the skills to tackle spin, which would be an asset for Pakistan in both events.

Haroon stated that while the Selection Committee can experiment with squad selection for T20Is, they will be meticulous in picking players for the ODI series due to its importance.

“Babar Azam is the captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team, and the squad is selected based on discussions and with complete confidence in Babar Azam,” Haroon Rasheed said.

ALSO READ Former Cricketer Aizaz Cheema Set to Take Charge as Head Coach of Pakistan Shaheens

It is worth noting that Haris Sohail returned to the national squad earlier this year during the ODI series against New Zealand after a brilliant performance in domestic cricket.

The right-handed batter is regarded technically strong batter who has scored 1,749 runs in 44 innings at an average of 44.8 including 14 half-centuries and a hundred.