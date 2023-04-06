Usman Qadir Not Happy With Selection for New Zealand Series

Renowned Pakistani leg-spinner, Usman Qadir, has expressed his displeasure at not being selected in the national squad for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand.

In an interview, Usman stated that the Selection Committee has never given him consistent chances, as he has only played one or two games whenever he has been selected.

Usman Qadir said that selection should be based on performance in the domestic circuit, and players who showcase good form should be included in the national team.

“My father always used to say that whenever you are not given a chance, you have to perform so well that no one will be able to exclude you from the team,” Usman added.

The Lahore-born cricketer added that although it broke his heart, he will continue to work hard and try to improve his performance for a successful return to the setup.

The 29-year-old cricketer went on to say that all-rounders are essential in modern-day cricket and that he will also work hard on his batting skills to improve them.

“Usama Mir has been quite outstanding with his performance with both bat and ball, and I wish him good luck because he is good enough to play international cricket,” he said.