Rashid Latif Wants PCB to Include Imad in ODIs Despite Differences With Babar

Former wicket-keeper, Rashid Latif has lashed out at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not including Imad Wasim in the squad for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

Speaking to the media, Rashid Latif said that it is sheer injustice for the left-handed all-rounder to be included in only the T20I format despite his past performance.

The wicket-keeper stated that Imad Wasim has returned to the national squad after showcasing his brilliant form and abilities in domestic cricket, not through the back door.

Responding to a question regarding the differences between Imad and Babar, Latif said that it is not the first time in cricket as differences exist between top players in top teams.

However, the 54-year-old cricketer added that if there are differences between players, they should not reflect on the field and in their performance as they play for the country.

“There won’t be an issue right now, but there might be an issue in the future depending on performance. No problem should arise, as both are sensible guys,” Rashid Latif added.

It is worth noting that Imad Wasim returned to the national squad for the recent T20I series against Afghanistan after displaying outstanding performance in franchise cricket.

Earlier, it was reported that the left-handed all-rounder was not selected for the ODI squad because the all-format captain was not interested in him being part of the 50-over side.