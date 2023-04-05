Alan Wilkins’ Heartfelt Urdu Message to Welcome Shaheen and Rauf Goes Viral

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Apr 5, 2023 | 4:03 pm

Cricketer-turned-commentator, Alan Wilkins has expressed his pleasure at the inclusion of renowned Pakistani pacers, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf in the draft for the Hundred.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Welsh cricketer said that he is extremely happy to know that the two Pakistani fast bowlers will play for Welsh Fire in this year’s tournament.

The 69-year-old commentator further added that the addition of these two fast bowlers would boost the side and further strengthen their bowling unit in the hundred-ball event.

It is worth noting that Welsh Fire picked Shaheen Shah Afridi in the £100,000 category and Haris Rauf in the £60,000 category for the upcoming third edition.

Both the speedsters were part of the Lahore Qalandars’ bowling unit in the eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and helped their side defend the title last month.

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf have been an integral part of the national setup and have been performing admirably for the past two years.

The much-awaited upcoming third edition of the 100-ball cricket tournament promises to be an exciting event, with eight teams battling it out for the championship in August.

