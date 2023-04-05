CDA Orders Car Dealers to Move Showrooms Out of Urban Areas

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has ordered car dealers to move their showrooms out of urban areas of Islamabad before Eid-ul-Fitr.

As per CDA’s notice, showroom owners must relocate their businesses outside of Islamabad’s metropolitan areas by April 20. In case of non-compliance, the authority will revoke the dealers’ lease or property allotment and seal the showrooms.

Citing CDA sources, a media report states that the presence of vehicle showrooms in G-8 Markaz, Blue Area, and other parts of Islamabad disrupts the movement of pedestrians and traffic, as well as other business activities in the federal capital’s urban areas.

A CDA official stated that showroom vehicles also occupy parking spots, leaving no room for people to park. “As such this is a business that is being run illegally,” a CDA official stated.

The strict crackdown will begin after April 20 against car dealerships that do not comply with CDA’s directions.