“Get Well Soon,” Babar Azam Sends Heartfelt Message to Injured Kane Williamson

Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam has sent a heartfelt message wishing a speedy recovery and return to cricket for New Zealand’s regular captain, Kane Williamson.

In a major setback, Kane Williamson suffered a knee injury during the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match last week, forcing him to miss the entire season.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam shared an image of him hugging Kane Williamson and wrote, “Bounce back stronger. Get well soon, Kane Williamson.”

Bounce back stronger. Get well soon Kane Williamson pic.twitter.com/XSkMa70qXO — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) April 6, 2023

It is pertinent to mention here that the New Zealand batter, who represented Gujarat Titans, sustained an injury in the opening game of the IPL while attempting a difficult catch.

A day later, the right-handed batter left for New Zealand where he was diagnosed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee by the NZC medical board.

In a statement, the New Zealand cricket board confirmed that Kane Williamson will undergo surgery within the next three weeks once the swelling around the knee has reduced.

“The standard rehabilitation timelines mean that Williamson is now unlikely to be fit and available for selection at this year’s ICC ODI Cricket World Cup in India,” it confirmed.

Williamson, who won the Player of the Tournament award in the 2019 World Cup, had already skipped the series against Pakistan, which is scheduled to start on April 14.