Javed Afridi Reveals the Two Cities Which Will be Included in PSL

Javed Afridi, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, recently revealed exciting news for cricket fans in Pakistan. In response to a fan’s query on social media, Javed Afridi announced that two new cities are set to enter the arena of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While the full names of the teams are not yet known, Afridi confirmed that Faisalabad and Sialkot will be joining the league. This development is a significant expansion of the PSL and is sure to thrill cricket enthusiasts and players alike.

The PSL already boasts six existing teams: Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, and Quetta Gladiators. The addition of the two new teams will continue to grow and evolve the PSL as one of the most exciting and competitive cricket leagues in the world.

However, the inclusion of the teams of Faisalabad and Sialkot has not yet been officially announced by the PCB.