Lack of Facilities Don’t Stop Young Girls From Participating in Ramadan Night Cricket

Cricket fever is not limited to just the boys in Karachi, as cricket-loving women are also making their mark at Kokan cricket ground during the holy month of Ramadan.

Despite facing numerous challenges including a lack of facilities, these women are showcasing their skills and talent, proving that they can excel in sports when given an equal opportunity.

These women are defying the odds and proving their mettle on the field, enjoying night street cricket during the holy month of Ramadan and paving the way for the next generations.

The tournament has seen the participation of notable personalities such as the national football team captain, Hajra Khan, and former Pakistan cricket team captain, Urooj Mumtaz.

Hadeel Obaid, the CEO of Khelo Kricket, shared her vision of expanding the tournament base and organizing it more frequently due to the progressive response it has received.

Hadeel Obaid believes that giving women an equal shot at athletics will unleash an abundance of fine talent and contribute to the overall growth of sports in the region.

While speaking in an interview earlier this year, Hadeel Obaid said, “Mothers were literally crying to me and saying ‘thank you for giving our girls the opportunity’.”

Hadeel started Khelo Kricket in 2015, first as a website aiming to cover and promote men’s grassroots cricket, and one year later organized the first women’s tournament.