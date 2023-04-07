Punjab Demands Services of Pakistan Army for New Zealand Series

The Home Department of Punjab has decided to deploy Pakistan Army during the white-ball series against New Zealand to ensure foolproof security and avoid untoward incidents.

In a letter, the provincial Home Department has requested the federal Interior Ministry to deploy three Army companies and two Special Services Group (SSG) teams to provide security.

ALSO READ Javed Afridi Reveals the Two Cities Which Will be Included in PSL

According to the details, in addition to the Army and SSG, Rangers will also be deployed to assist in the security arrangements in and around the stadium for the New Zealand team.

It is worth noting that the Kiwis are scheduled to tour Pakistan for the five-match T20I and the same number of ODI matches starting from April 14 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Yesterday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host as many as two T20I and the same number of 50-over matches in the series.

The Black Caps last toured Pakistan in December-January where they played two Tests and three ODIs with the Test series ending in a draw and winning the ODI series by 2-1.

In September 2021, New Zealand refused to field their team for the first ODI just minutes before it was scheduled to start at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium due to bogus security threats.