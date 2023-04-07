Policeman’s Heroics Save Passenger From Being Crushed by a Train at Pindi Station

Yesterday, a passenger’s life was saved by a vigilant railway police officer at Rawalpindi Railway Station.

The incident took place when the passenger was disembarking from the Rehman Baba Express. In the CCTV footage, the passenger can be seen slipping and falling on the platform.

Although, a major mishap was avoided thanks to the quick actions of the head constable Laalroz Khan, who prevented the man from being crushed under a moving train.

Video Courtesy: 24NewsHD

The incident has gone viral over digital media, with people praising the officer’s prompt response and bravery. The passenger was fortunate to have received timely intervention from the officer, who was alert and focused on ensuring the safety of the passengers.

Railway accidents are not uncommon in the region, but this incident serves as a reminder of the importance of alertness and quick action. Following this incident, the authorities have become more active and alert in ensuring public safety.