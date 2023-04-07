Price of Gold in Pakistan Registers Slight Increase

The price of gold in Pakistan registered a slight increase on Friday after falling by Rs. 2,500 per tola a day earlier.

According to the data released by All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs, 100 per tola to Rs. 214,600 while the price of 10 grams went up by Rs. 85 to Rs. 183,985.

The price of gold surged by over Rs. 8,500 tola in the first here trading sessions of the week before falling on Thursday. But despite yesterday’s decrease, cumulatively the price of gold has increased by over Rs. 6,000 during the week.

The Pakistani rupee also slipped against the US dollar today and depreciated by 0.08 percent or 23 paisas against the dollar to close at Rs. 284.65.