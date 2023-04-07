Here Are the Best and the Worst UK Cities for Entry-Level Finance Jobs

New data has revealed the UK cities outside of London with the least entry-level vacancies in finance roles. CMC Markets, a UK financial services provider, analyzed data from job search sites Indeed and LinkedIn to find that Sheffield is the city with the lowest entry-level finance job openings per capita, with just 0.15 jobs available for every 100,000 people. Liverpool came in second place, with 0.23 jobs per 100,000 people.

Other cities on the list include Newport in third place with 0.32 entry-level finance jobs per 100,000 people, Swansea in fourth with 0.33 vacancies, and Cardiff in fifth with 0.67 jobs per 100,000 people. Plymouth, Colchester, Bradford, Carlisle, and Bangor rounded out the list, with Bangor being the most affordable city on the list with average monthly costs of £997.10 for one person.

For those seeking entry-level opportunities, the data suggest that Cambridge may be the best choice outside of London, with 13.54 entry-level finance openings per 100,000 people. However, the city also has a relatively high cost of living, with the average monthly cost of living for one person coming to £1,765.23, including rent for an apartment outside the city center.

The findings are particularly relevant for finance graduates looking for their first roles in the sector, as the data highlights the cities with the least competition for entry-level roles. The full list of the best and worst UK cities for entry-level finance roles can be found below.

The Worst Cities in UK for Entry-Level Finance Jobs

Sr. City Entry-Level Finance Jobs per 100,000 People Average Monthly Cost of Living (£) Population 1 Sheffield 0.15 1,329.82 685,368 2 Liverpool 0.23 1,187.30 864,122 3 Newport 0.32 1,182.60 306,844 4 Swansea 0.33 1,192.00 300,352 5 Cardiff 0.67 1,346.38 447,287 6 Plymouth 0.76 1,355.17 260,203 7 Colchester 0.82 1,351.70 121,859 8 Bradford 1.00 1,060.10 299,310 9 Carlisle 1.27 1,137.70 78,470 10 Bangor 1.29 997.10 60,385

The Best Cities in UK for Entry-Level Finance Jobs