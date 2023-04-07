UAE Introduces New AED 1,000 Banknote Highlighting its Space and Energy Ambitions

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has introduced a new AED 1,000 banknote, which is made of polymer and will be available at banks and exchange companies from 10 April 2023.

The new banknote, designed with varying tones of brown reminiscent of the current AED 1,000 bill, features a distinctive fluorescent blue hue at the center that symbolizes the UAE’s national brand.

The designs and writings on the banknote have been crafted using advanced intaglio printing methods, resulting in a unique and visually appealing aesthetic.

The use of varying colors and printing techniques makes it easy for the public to differentiate the new banknote from the existing one. The new banknote will circulate alongside the current AED 1,000 note.

Highlights of the New Banknote

On the front of the recently released banknote, an image of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan is featured alongside a model of a space shuttle. This design has been inspired by Sheikh Zayed’s meeting with the scientists at NASA back in 1974.

The banknote celebrates the “Emirates Mission to Explore Mars, the Hope Probe,” that was successfully completed in 2021, with an image of the mission included at the top of the space shuttle.

Moreover, an astronaut’s image has been added as a security mark on the banknote’s front side, to commemorate the first Emirati astronaut’s space journey.

On its back, the newly issued banknote has an image of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in Abu Dhabi, stressing the UAE’s role in diversifying energy sources and decreasing carbon emissions.

Advanced security features have also been incorporated into the design to prevent counterfeiting. These security features make use of technologies such as Spark Flow Dimensions, which have been utilized for the first time in banknotes circulated across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa.

Interestingly, UAE has become the first country in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to release the largest multi-colored Kinegram surface applied foil stripe on its newly issued banknote.

Along with its striking visual features, the CBUAE has added many symbols in Braille to assist individuals with visual impairments in identifying the note’s value.