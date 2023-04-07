Pakistani & Indian Duo Hits a Massive Jackpot Worth AED 250,000 in UAE

Two lucky individuals from Pakistan and India have won a lottery worth AED 250,000 in the 79th edition of the MEGA7 draw held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Muhammad Dawood Butt, a 30-year-old Pakistani born in the UAE, and Milan Mahesh Jani, a 41-year-old Indian living in the UAE since 2008, will be sharing this massive prize. They narrowly missed out AED 100 million grand prize by one digit.

Dawood, who is new to the Emirates Draw, started participating in February this year after coming across its advertisements on YouTube. He was watching the live broadcast of the draw with his wife and child when he saw his number match on TV and was taken aback.

Dawood plans on using this amount in investments in order to safeguard his child’s future. He also expressed his wish of investing in real estate and the stock market if he ever won a bigger amount.

Speaking about the draw, Dawood stated that now that he has won, he can convince others to participate as well.

Mahesh, on the other hand, hails from Maharashtra. He moved to UAE in 2008 and is employed in the construction sector. He also has experience working on mega projects, such as Expo 2020 Dubai and Dubai Creek Harbor.

He has been participating in Emirates Draw since 2021. The 41-year-old man was taken aback after he won for the numbers that he had chosen on the same day. He intends to use this amount as a down payment for an apartment in Abu Dhabi or Dubai.