Sindh Announces Another Holiday for Schools and Colleges Next Week

The Sindh government has announced a holiday for all schools, colleges, and universities on April 12 (Wednesday) to commemorate Youm-e-Ali. The education department also issued a notification in this regard, which reads:

In pursuance of decision of the Steering Committee meeting held on February 22, 2022, all the public and private educational institutes under the administrative control of the College Education Department shall remain closed on Wednesday April 12, 2023 on account of Youm-e-Ali (21st Ramzan, 1444).

On April 12, the entire nation will commemorate Youm-e-Ali — the day of Hazrat Ali’s (RA) martyrdom. Youm-e-Ali is observed on the 21st of Ramadan, whereby large processions are held across the nation to commemorate Hazrat Ali’s martyrdom (RA).

People of Sindh in particular hold large gatherings and processions on the said day to honor Hazrat Ali’s (RA) life and memory. On the said day, traffic congestion due to large crowds on the roads is a norm.

The government has announced the said holiday to effectively ensure law and order, and to have people avoid any inconvenience.