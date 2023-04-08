Punjab Govt Announces Great News For Employees

The Punjab government made an important statement on Friday, stating that they will pay salaries and pensions to all current and retiring employees ahead of time, on 17 April. This decision was taken in view of the impending Eid-ul-Fitr celebration.

As per reports, the Punjab Finance Department has issued a notification declaring that employees will receive advance payments. Government employees can expect their salaries and pensions to arrive ahead of time.

ALSO READ Number of Eid-ul-Fitr Holidays to be Announced Soon

This is intended to benefit thousands of government employees who rely on their paychecks and pensions to prepare for Eid.

It is important to note that Eid-ul-Fitr is most likely to fall on 21 or 22 April across the country. The Cabinet division will forward the proposed dates for the Eid holidays, 20 to 23 April if Eid falls on 21 April, and 20 to 24 April if Eid is celebrated on 22 April, to the Prime Minister for approval soon.