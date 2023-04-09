Digitt+ Launches Multilingual Support, Onboards 3,000 Farmers, and Achieves PKR 100-Million Throughput

Digitt+, Pakistan’s first Agri fintech platform, has announced the launch of multilingual support as well as the successful onboarding of 3,000 farmers, achieving a throughput of PKR 100 million+ during its ongoing pilot phase.

The company says it is excited that its services are making a positive impact on the Agri sector, providing much-needed financial support to the nation’s farmers.

To ensure accessibility to as many farmers as possible, Digitt+ is gradually introducing multilingual support to its platform. Beginning with Punjabi and Seraiki, Digitt+ is adding support for all languages spoken in Pakistan with their unique audio dialects.

The goal is to make Digitt+ the most inclusive fintech app in Pakistan, breaking down language barriers to financial inclusion.

“We are incredibly proud to have onboarded 3,000 farmers on our platform during our ongoing pilot phase, with a throughput of PKR 100 million+,” said Ahmed Saleemi, CEO of Digitt+.

“We are committed to expanding our platform to support more and more farmers across Pakistan to feed our people, improve nutrition, and build our economy.”

Digitt+’s founder, Qasim Akhtar Khan, said, “Financial inclusion is key to unlocking the true potential of the agricultural sector in Pakistan. By providing access to digital financial services, we can help farmers improve their livelihoods and contribute to economic growth.”