Bank Deposits Surge to All-Time High of Rs. 23.56 Trillion in March 2023

The deposits in banks registered a month-on-month (MoM) increase of 2.8 percent (Rs. 641 billion) and surged to a record high of Rs. 23.562 trillion in March 2023.

According to the advances, deposits, and investment data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the deposits in March 2023 were 15.1 percent higher compared to the same month of the previous fiscal year.

The advances also posted a month-on-month growth of 1 percent and a year-on-year growth of 14.6 percent and stood at Rs. 11.836 trillion in March 2023.

Just like advances and deposits, the investments also posted a growth of 1.3 percent on a month-on-month basis and a 28.1 percent increase on a year-on-year basis and stood at Rs. 19.236 trillion in March.

The advance-to-deposit ratio (ADR) dipped slightly in March 2023 and came in at 50.2 percent compared to 51.1 percent in the previous month and 50.4 percent in the same month of the previous fiscal year.

According to the central bank data, the investment to deposit ratio (IDA) was down to 81.6 percent in March 2023 compared to IDA of 82.9 percent in the previous month but was up considerably compared to IDA of 73.3 percent recorded in the same month of the previous fiscal year.