CDA to Build a Grand Garden in Islamabad Before Independence Day

In a bid to enhance the beauty of the federal capital, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to construct a grand garden at D-Chowk.

The garden will be built in front of the Parliament Lodges as a memorial to democracy. Citizens and Parliamentarians will be able to visit the garden.

The project’s deadline has been set for August 14, 2023, as announced by Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, Chairman CDA.

The construction of the garden will be a joint effort between CDA and private companies. Private companies and developers will also be involved in designing and constructing the garden.

In a recent meeting, Chairman CDA directed all officers to utilize all available resources to ensure the garden is completed within the given deadline.

To guarantee the project’s success, the site survey for the construction of the garden will be completed within ten days.

The garden will have two central gates with a fence around it to provide a safe and secure environment.

The Chairman CDA also visited the garden site with officers, including Member Planning, DG Design, DG Environment, and other officials. During the visit, the Chairman CDA directed the officers to prepare PC-I for the project.

Furthermore, the CDA Chairman has directed the beautification of the green belt in front of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA). More trees and flowers will be planted along the green belt to make it more attractive to the public, while also making it more environmentally friendly.