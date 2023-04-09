32 Countries Where Pakistanis Can Travel to Without Visa

Traveling is a great way to broaden your horizons, learn about new cultures, and create lifelong memories.

As a Pakistani citizen, traveling abroad can sometimes be a complicated process due to visa requirements.

However, there are many countries around the world that offer visa-on-arrival and visa-free access to Pakistani citizens.

Here is the list of countries that offer visa-on-arrival and visa-free access to Pakistani citizens.

Region Country Oceania Cook Islands Micronesia Niue Palau Islands* Samoa* Tuvalu* Vanuatu Middle East Qatar* Caribbean Dominica Haiti Montserrat St. Vincent and the Grenadines Trinidad and Tobago Asia Cambodia* Maldives* Nepal* Timor-Leste* Africa Burundi* Cape Verde Islands* Comoro Islands* Guinea-Bissau* Madagascar* Mauritania* Mozambique* Rwanda* Senegal* Seychelles* Sierra Leone* Somalia* Tanzania* Togo* Uganda*

*Visa-on-arrival

It’s important to note that visa policies can change frequently, so we recommend double-checking visa requirements with the respective country’s embassy or consulate before planning your trip.

Additionally, some countries may require additional documents or fees upon arrival, so be sure to research and prepare accordingly.

There are many countries with visa-on-arrival and visa-free access for Pakistani citizens to explore around the world.

From the stunning beaches of Samoa to the ancient temples of Cambodia, there’s something for every type of traveler.

Don’t let visa requirements hold you back from your travel dreams – plan your next adventure to one of these destinations.