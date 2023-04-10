Lahore to Get Modern High-Rise Commercial Buildings Soon

The Punjab government is considering a proposal to build high-rise commercial centers at the sites of Camp Jail and Rescue 1122 Academy.

The plan was reviewed during a meeting chaired by Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, on Sunday in Lahore.

Under the Central Business District (CBD) project, the government plans to develop the Ferozepur Road area by building modern high-rise commercial centers. The government is expected to generate billions of rupees in revenue from the project.

During the meeting, the CM called for a comprehensive plan to be prepared for the proposed development. He also directed officials to explore alternative locations for Camp Jail and Rescue 1122 Academy.

The meeting noted that the construction of high-rise buildings in the middle of Lahore city would promote commercial activities. Chief Secretary, Chairman Planning and Development Board, Secretary Housing, Commissioner Lahore Division, IG Prisons, Chief Executive Officer Central Business District, DG Rescue 1122, MD WASA, Chief Traffic Officer, and other officials were present at the meeting.

The Punjab government has been directed to immediately plan for the CBD cooperative project. Once completed, the project is expected to enhance the commercial and business prospects of the city, while also generating significant revenue for the government.