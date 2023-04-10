IT Ministry Seeks Rs. 10.2 Billion for NTC From ECC

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has sought the Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) approval for the National Telecommunication Corporation (NTC)’s revenue budget of Rs. 5.236 billion and operating cost of Rs. 5.063 billion for the financial year 2022-23.

The ministry has moved a summary to the ECC with respect to NTC’s revised budget estimates for 2021-22 and budget estimates for 2022-23. The ECC is likely to consider the NTC agenda in the next meeting, official sources revealed.

ALSO READ ECC to Take up Revised Utilization of Hajj Quota 2023 Tomorrow

The NTC established under the Telecom Re-organization Act of 1996, is mandated to provide ICT services to the federal government, armed forces, defense projects, provincial governments, and to all government institutions (autonomous/ semi-autonomous bodies).

In accordance with Rule 41(7) Rule (8) of the Pakistan Telecommunications (Re-organization) Act, 1996, NTC shall prepare its budget and submit it for approval of the federal government before the 1st of June every year. Accordingly, the NTC submitted its proposed budget for the financial year 2022-2023 to the Ministry of IT and Telecom after its approval from the NTC Audit Committee and Management Board for concurrence of the Finance Division.

Sources revealed that the Finance Division dated 2nd February 2023 made some observations on the budget of NTC and requested to incorporate the views/ comments in the summary for the ECC of the Cabinet.

Accordingly, Finance Division’s observations were responded vide NTC’s letter dated 15 February 2023.

ALSO READ National Savings Directorate Announces Huge Profit Increase for All Schemes

As per recommendations of the NTC Audit Committee, the NTC Management Board and views of the Finance Division, the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication proposed the following: