ECC to Take up Revised Utilization of Hajj Quota 2023 Tomorrow

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar has summoned an important meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Cabinet on Monday with a one-point agenda.

Sources said that the meeting will take up the summary of the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony on “Revised Utilization of Hajj Quota 2023 and its Financing”.

The summary of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) with regard to the Supplementary Grant for Elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is not on the agenda.

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court in a case pertaining to elections in Punjab and KP, directed the federal government to provide Rs. 21 billion in funds to ECP so it can hold elections in Punjab on May 14.

The Apex court also directed the ECP to file a report in this regard before the court by April 11, explaining whether it has received the funds in full or in part.