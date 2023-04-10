Man Carries 50kg For 10km To Win a Bet

A young man in Shakargarh accomplished an astonishing feat on Sunday by walking 10 km carrying a 50kg weight.

The man’s coworkers dared him to execute this difficult endeavor. He accepted the challenge and set off on his trek, carrying a 50-kg load of potatoes on his head after fasting.

The young man’s bravery and tenacity drew the attention of numerous locals, who followed him to offer their support. Despite harsh conditions, the man finished his journey without stopping and arrived in Shakargarh with a joyful and enthusiastic welcome from the applauding crowd.

In recognition of his impressive achievement, the young man was rewarded with a sack of potatoes and a cash prize of Rs. 20,000 by his colleagues.

Note: The image is for illustration purposes only.