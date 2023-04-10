Misbah-ul-Haq Sings Praises of Match-Winner Ihsanullah and Saim Ayub

Former Pakistan captain, Misbah-ul-Haq, has expressed hope that emerging pacer, Ihsanullah, and star batter, Saim Ayub, will play significant roles in the future of Pakistan cricket.

Speaking in an interview, Misbah-ul-Haq stated that, like previous editions, this season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has uncovered young talent that can make a big impact.

“The two players we have in batting and bowling, if they continue to work hard, can contribute greatly to Pakistan in the future,” Misbah-ul-Haq added.

The former coach mentioned that the national team now has a young pacer in Ihsanullah who will not only help win matches but also tournaments due to his sheer pacer and skills.

Misbah also praised Saim Ayub, stating that the left-hander has performed well in domestic cricket and the eighth edition of PSL, and has the potential to be the next big thing.

It is pertinent to mention here that Ihsanullah and Saim Ayub have been in the headlines for their outstanding performances in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League.

Ihsanullah finished the eighth edition as the second leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 10 innings, while Saim Ayub scored 341 runs in 10 innings at an average of 28.42.

Both talented cricketers were part of the recently concluded three-match T20I series against Afghanistan and have retained their place for the white-ball series against New Zealand.