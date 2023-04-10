Shahid Afridi-Led Committee Didn’t Want Babar as Captain: Najam Sethi

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Najam Sethi, has responded to rumors circulating in the media regarding the removal of Babar Azam from the captaincy of the team.

Najam Sethi clarified once again that he does not make decisions like changing the team captain on his own, but rather seeks advice from experts with experience in such matters.

Sethi stated that the Afridi-led Selection Committee had initially expressed interest in making changes to the team, including changing the captain, but later changed their minds.

“However, as soon as the committee was appointed, they said there is no need to replace Babar Azam. I told them that they are entitled to change their minds,” Najam Sethi added.

The PCB Chairman also mentioned that Mickey Arthur, the newly appointed consultant of the coaching staff, is also ready to work with Babar Azam.

“As long as Babar is a successful batter and captain, he will remain captain. If you continue to lose series, people will start questioning your captaincy and other qualities,” he added.

It is worth noting that PCB came under criticism when Babar was rested for the T20I series against Afghanistan and Shadab Khan was appointed stand-in captain.

Former cricketers and experts were also unhappy with the decision, urging that it could disrupt the unity of the national team ahead of the important ODI season this year.