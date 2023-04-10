Six Youngsters Including a Girl Arrested for One Wheeling

Six teens, including a girl, were arrested in Lahore on Sunday for one-wheeling their motorbikes while making TikTok videos.

As per a media report, Sadabagh Police Department responded after a social media video of the girl one-wheeling a motorbike went viral. The police arrested the one-wheeling bikers for risky stunts.

Huma, Majid, Waqas, Roman, Azan, and Haris are among the arrested. The gang used to perform dangerous bike stunts on Lahore’s roads, including the Ring Road. Huma sat on the motorcycle’s backseat for the dangerous one-wheeling.

Police charged the suspects and seized their motorcycles after their arrest. SHO Qamar Abbas of Shadbagh police station warned that one-wheelers and other dangerous drivers would be prosecuted. The SHO said Huma was taken to the women’s safety center.

Lahore police are currently cracking down on reckless driving and other traffic law violations. The department has advised people to follow the rules and cooperate with the authorities in ensuring discipline on the roads.