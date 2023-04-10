Brand New Peshawar BRT Buses Are Left to Rot Under Open Sky

The lack of protective sheds at Chamkani Bus Depot has left 49 of Peshawar BRT’s buses parked under open skies.

According to media reports, the sheds were included in the Peshawar BRT project. However, they still haven’t been built, leaving buses prone to wear and tear due to the atmospheric elements.

During a visit to the Chamkani depot where the new 49 BRT buses are parked under no protection, the provincial minister expressed concern that buses are prone to damage due to inclement weather. An official told Daily Times that protective sheds for buses were not built at depots as part of the BRT project.

The anonymous official stated that a single BRT bus costs at least Rs. 50 million. He stated that the total cost of the 49 buses parked at the depots exceeds Rs. 2.70 billion in value with 171 of the 220 BRT buses currently operating on various routes.

The new buses are facing wear and tear from the harsh weather, resulting in the wastage of precious resources.