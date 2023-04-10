Xiaomi 13T Could Launch Soon With Flagship MediaTek Chip

An intriguing discovery has been made by Xiaomiui in the IMEI database, indicating that Xiaomi 13T Pro and Redmi K60 Ultra (its Chinese equivalent) are about to release soon.

The database discloses model numbers 23078PND5G and 23078RKD5C for the 13T Pro and Redmi K60 Ultra, respectively. The serial number’s “2307” segment implies that these devices may be released in July of this year, which makes sense considering that the K50 Ultra was released in August last year.

In any event, the global version of the 13T Pro will likely be released a month or two after the Chinese variant. Since the K50 Ultra is most likely going to be the Chinese counterpart, we suspect that it will launch first before arriving in the global market as the Xiaomi 13T Pro.

According to rumors circulating in the community, the two devices will operate on MediaTek’s advanced Dimensity 9200 chipset, which will replace last year’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Other specifications are still unknown, but they will likely be very similar to the standard Xiaomi 13 models since the T models are typically not very different.

In any case, a teaser campaign is not expected to start anytime soon, so we will have to wait a while before we get to hear any official information.