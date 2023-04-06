Xiaomi 13 Ultra Confirmed to Launch Globally This Month

When launched, Xiaomi 12S Ultra was the company’s premier flagship boasting the finest camera features, yet it was limited to China. However, the upcoming global launch of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra will finally change things around, as it has been confirmed to release later this month.

There is no official launch date yet, but at least we know that the next top-tier Xiaomi flagship is coming later this month.

Xiaomi has acknowledged its partnership with Leica through its Weibo page, while Leica itself has stated the continuation of their collaboration on Twitter. This new Ultra model will possess an unparalleled camera system, featuring a first-of-its-kind Summicron lens according to Xiaomi.

Concurrently, the IMDA, Singapore’s communications regulator, has sanctioned a phone with model number 2304FPN6DG. While the listed specifications include 5G connectivity, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and NFC, there are no significant revelations.

However, the anticipation for an international debut of this phone is noteworthy. In the upcoming days, we anticipate Xiaomi to release additional details about the device, including teasers of its massive camera island, which is expected to surpass the 12S Ultra.

That being said, stay tuned for more as the teaser campaign will likely start in the next few days. This will not only confirm the launch date but a few of the specifications as well.