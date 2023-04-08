Xiaomi Launches One Of Its Cheapest Phones of 2023

Xiaomi has launched one of its most affordable phones of 2023 as part of its budget Poco C series. The new phone is called the Poco C51, costs only $104 and it should be available around the world soon.

Poco C51 has a 6.51-inch LCD with 720p resolution and a waterdrop notch selfie camera. There is a fingerprint sensor on the textured rear panel and two cameras right above it labeled “AI Cameras”.

The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G36 chipset and you can have up to 4 GB RAM and 64 GB built-in storage with it that is expandable through a microSD card. The RAM is also virtually expandable by up to 3GB. For software, it boots Android 13 Go Edition.

The dual camera setup on the back includes an 8MP primary shooter and a secondary depth sensor. The waterdrop notch holds a 5MP selfie camera. Battery capacity is rated at 5,000 mAh and it’s paired with 10W wired charging.

As mentioned earlier, the phone has a starting price of $104 and will be available in Power Black and Royal Blue.

Poco C51 Specifications