Abu Dhabi School Fees Expected to Increase This Year

Abu Dhabi’s Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has published the Educational Cost Index (ECI) and outlined the approved school fee structure for the academic year 2023-24.

This announcement comes after tuition fees remained unchanged for three years to help families during and after the pandemic.

The increase in fees is based on the emirate’s Educational Cost Index (ECI), which is created in partnership with the Statistics Centre Abu Dhabi (SCAD), as well as the Irtiqaa inspection scores of each school.

For the new academic year, schools with an ‘Outstanding’ rating in the 2021-22 academic year have the option to raise their fees by up to 3.94%, while those with a ‘Very Good’ rating are eligible for a 3.38% increase.

Schools that received a ‘Good’ rating are authorized to a tuition fee increase of 2.81%, while schools rated as ‘Acceptable’, ‘Weak’, and ‘Very Weak’ can raise their tuition fees by up to 2.25%.

To qualify for a standard tuition fee hike, schools must have been in operation for at least three years and must comply with the approved revised fee structure.

The latest Irtiqaa inspection results reveal that 11 schools received an ‘Outstanding’ rating, 37 schools were rated as ‘Very Good’, 85 schools received a ‘Good’ rating, 63 schools were ranked ‘Acceptable’, and 1 school was rated as ‘Weak.’